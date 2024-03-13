Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Begin In June — Will Trial Overshadow Joe Biden's Reelection Campaign?

Loading... Loading...

In the midst of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, his son, Hunter Biden, is potentially facing a trial in Delaware on federal firearms charges. The trial could reportedly commence as early as June.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika set a tentative date for the trial during a telephonic hearing on Wednesday. However, the trial could be derailed as she is still considering several defense motions to dismiss the case against Biden, reported Politico.

The trial is scheduled to start on June 3 and could last up to nine days. A separate trial on tax charges against Biden in California is tentatively set to begin later in June.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun. His lawyers argue that he didn’t break the law and that another nonviolent, first-time offender would not have been charged.

His attorneys have sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that prosecutors succumbed to political pressure after the plea deal was publicly criticized by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors maintain that there’s no evidence the case is politically motivated and that the evidence against Biden is “overwhelming”.

Why It Matters: The federal firearms charges against Biden followed a special counsel investigation.

In December 2023, Benzinga reported that Biden’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing discriminatory enforcement of the law and violation of the Second Amendment.

In February, it was reported that Biden’s legal team raised concerns that the case against him may have been influenced by allegations made by a former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, who was charged with fabricating a bribery scheme involving the Biden family.

Smirnov was arrested for allegedly spreading false allegations about President Biden and his son during the 2020 presidential race.

It should be noted that Joe Biden’s Republican presidential rival, Donald Trump, criticized Hunter Biden’s plea deal in the tax case, labeling it a massive cover-up and likening it to election interference. Trump accused the Department of Justice and prosecutors of bias, contrasting treatment between himself and Hunter.

