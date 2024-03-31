Biden Impeachment Probe Hasn't Found A 'Specific Crime,' Says Don Lemon: 'I Do Think We're Probably Nearing The Conclusion'

Loading... Loading...

The impeachment investigation against President Joe Biden is reportedly nearing its end, with no specific crime identified, according to Republican Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

What Happened: “At this point, there's not a specific crime that has been committed,” according to the lawyers for the committees investigating Biden. Bacon made these comments during his appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, reported The Rolling Stone.

“The lawyers and the committee that I talk to say there's not a specific crime,” said Bacon, according to the report acknowledging that it was required for “high crime or misdemeanor.”

The congressman emphasized the importance of transparency, especially in an election year, and supported the investigation’s aim to lay out the facts for public scrutiny. However, he acknowledged that the legal team involved in the probe has not identified any specific crime committed by Biden.

When asked if it was time to conclude the investigation, Bacon responded, “I don't know if it's time, right now. But I do think we're probably nearing the conclusion of this investigation.”

The GOP-led investigation into the Bidens’ finances has faced criticism from Democrats, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) describing it as a “deep sea fishing expedition” due to the lack of a solid Republican case.

Why It Matters: The impeachment probe against Biden has been a contentious issue. Earlier in March, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) announced the end of the Republican's impeachment effort against Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

However, the investigation continued with House Republicans later requesting Biden to testify about his family's business dealings.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.