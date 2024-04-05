Tesla FSD Transfer No Longer 'One-Time Amnesty' As EV Giant Reportedly Restarts Offer Again For These Models

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly once again allowing for transferring its full self-driving (FSD) software to new vehicle purchases.

What Happened: In 2023, several Tesla owners raised requests that the company allow for transferring FSD software from their old Teslas to their new ones. FSD capability, priced at a whopping $12,000, is a significant cost over the price of the vehicle, owners noted.

Company CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the requests and in July allowed for transferring it as a “one-time amnesty.” The offer ended in the third quarter.

The company started allowing for FSD transfers again in February and that offer expired by the end of March.

The company has again restarted the offer across its lineup, as per Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt.

“FSD transfer is stackable with inventory adjustments and all other existing incentives. Trade-in of the existing VIN with FSD is not required,” Merritt wrote.

Why It Matters: Tesla has been trying to boost FSD takers in the past few days with measures including a 30-day free trial of the software for vehicle owners who did not purchase it.

The move is aimed at demonstrating the abilities of the software which the company says will enable fully autonomous driving in due time.

Currently, the software performs as a driver assistance system that requires active driver supervision. However, it "should be really shining bright" by late April or May, Musk said in March.

