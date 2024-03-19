Tesla FSD Should Be 'Really Shining Bright' By Late April Or Early May, Says CEO Elon Musk

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the company will roll out three significant improvements to its Full Self Driving (FSD) software every two weeks in a bid to rapidly scale its abilities.

What Happened: Tesla’s FSD software is aimed at enabling autonomous driving. However, the software is still in ‘beta’ and requires active driver supervision, contrary to its name.

FSD, Musk said on Monday, “should be really shining bright” by late April or May.

Tesla recently rolled out FSD version 12.3, to much positive reviews from Tesla and FSD enthusiasts. Over the weekend, Musk said that the next version, named v12.4, will be another big jump in capabilities.

The company’s constraint in training compute is now “much improved,” Musk said, explaining the quick rollout of newer updates.

Why It Matters: In June 2023, Musk pegged vehicle autonomy as the main driver of the brand's market value.

"The value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy," Musk then said at the VivaTech conference in Paris. "That's really, I think, the main driver of our value." However, the EV giant is yet to get there. Musk has previously provided different timelines, none of which materialized.

Only last week, the CEO said that there are more immediate concerns to focus on before autonomous driving. The billionaire CEO said that it would take at least a decade before a majority of the cars on the road are self-driving.

While concerns around self-driving are legitimate, it can wait for like a decade, Musk said in response to concerns raised by a non-profit on autonomous driving tracking and limiting the mobility of individuals.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Voice Support For Volkswagen Workers Looking To Join UAW: ‘American Workers, Too, Should Have A Voice'

Photo via Shutterstock.