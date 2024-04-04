Google Waymo's Self-Driving Cars Begin Delivering UberEats Orders In Phoenix Metro Area

Loading... Loading...

In a groundbreaking move, Alphabet GOOGL GOOG Waymo’s self-driving cars have started delivering UberEats by Uber UBER orders in the Phoenix metropolitan area. This marks the first time autonomous vehicles have been used in the partnership between Waymo and Uber.

What Happened: The service, which was officially launched on Wednesday, is part of a broader multiyear collaboration between Uber and Waymo, CNBC reported.

Phoenix is the seventh location where Uber Eats has introduced autonomous deliveries, but it is the first to utilize Waymo’s vehicles. The service is currently limited to select merchants in Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe, with plans to expand in the coming weeks.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Tesla Is Austin’s Biggest Private Employer: So How Much Do Giga Texas Workers Get Paid?

Deliveries will be made using Waymo’s Jaguar I-PACE electric vehicles. Customers in areas serviced by Waymo will have the option to choose whether their orders are delivered by a courier or a self-driving car. Standard delivery fees will apply for Waymo deliveries, but customers will not be charged for tips, according to the Uber spokesperson.

Why It Matters: The launch of this service comes after a challenging period for Waymo. In February, the company had to retract its self-driving software following a series of crashes in Phoenix.

Furthermore, Waymo’s expansion plans were halted by a California regulator due to increasing safety concerns surrounding autonomous vehicles.

Read Next: Cathie Wood’s Ark Amasses Nearly $15M Tesla Shares Ahead Of Crucial Q1 Deliveries Report

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.