A First In Autonomous Vehicle History: Google's Waymo Retracts Self-Driving Software After Phoenix Crashes

In a first for Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL self-driving vehicle unit, Waymo has issued a voluntary recall for its autonomous vehicle software.

What Happened: The recall follows two incidents in Phoenix on Dec. 11, 2023, where two Waymo robotaxis crashed into the same towed pickup truck within minutes of each other, reported CNBC. The crashes resulted in minor vehicle damage and no injuries, as no passengers were in the vehicles.

Waymo’s automated driving system (ADS) incorrectly predicted the “future motion of a towed vehicle.” The company voluntarily recalled and updated the software when the cars were returned to Waymo depots for regular maintenance and recharging, not through remote software updates.

The software updates were completed by Jan. 12 and did not interrupt Waymo’s ride-hailing service. The company currently operates its driverless ride-hailing service, Waymo One, in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Why It Matters: The recall comes after a series of incidents involving autonomous vehicles. In a recent incident, a driverless Waymo car collided with a cyclist in San Francisco, causing minor injuries. In another incident, a Waymo vehicle was set ablaze during Lunar New Year celebrations in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Despite these incidents, Waymo has generally faced less public criticism than its competitors. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended the deployment and testing permits it had previously issued to Waymo’s competitor, Cruise, following an incident in which a pedestrian in San Francisco was dragged by a Cruise robotaxi after being struck by a human-driven vehicle.

Waymo has been expanding its operations, with plans to launch a complete range of robotaxis in Los Angeles, despite regulatory obstacles. The company has also highlighted its achievements, including 700,000+ autonomous rides and expansion of operation areas in 2023.

Photo via Shutterstock

