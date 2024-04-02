Gaza Outrage Escalates As Israeli Bombing Kills 5 Foreign Aid Staffers From Celebrity Chef's NGO

Loading... Loading...

The latest reports confirm that an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday has resulted in the death of at least five foreign aid workers. The victims, who were working for the NGO World Central Kitchen, were from Australia, Britain, and Poland.

What Happened: The Israeli military has termed the incident as tragic and initiated a comprehensive review. The Hamas-run Gaza government confirmed that a Palestinian was also killed in the strike in the city of Deir al-Balah, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The World Central Kitchen has served over 42 million meals in 175 days. Its founder, celebrity chef Jose Andres, expressed his grief over the incident on social media, calling for an end to the “indiscriminate killing” by the Israeli government. He also called for an immediate end to restrictions on humanitarian aid and the use of food as a weapon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom and demanded accountability from Israel for the incident. He stressed the need for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and increased aid for those suffering from “tremendous deprivation.”

The U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also expressed deep concern over the incident, urging Israel to investigate what happened swiftly.

Why It Matters: The incident comes in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to evacuate over a million Palestinian civilians from Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, ahead of a military attack on Hamas fighters in the area.

The Israeli government has also been criticized for its alleged violations of international conventions, as highlighted by Edward Snowden in response to alleged air strikes on Iran’s embassy.

