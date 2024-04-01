Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 5.59%

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $18 on Jan. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $9 to $11 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $9 to $11 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: On March 25, Xerox announced full exercise of over-allotment option for its 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2029, and completion of series of financing transactions.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI

Dividend Yield: 4.60%

analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On March 7, Methode Electronics reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and suspended guidance.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 3.64%

analyst Tim Long maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $22 to $24 on Feb. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. HSBC analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $30 to $33 on Feb. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Stephen Bersey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $30 to $33 on Feb. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Feb. 28, HP reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

