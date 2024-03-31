Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bid To Oust Speaker Mike Johnson Labeled 'Idiotic' By GOP Rep: 'It Undermines Our House Republican Majority'

Loading... Loading...

The latest development in the House of Representatives sees Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) openly criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) attempt to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Lawler labeled the move as “idiotic.”

What Happened: Lawler’s comments surfaced during discussions about a potential vote on funding for Ukraine’s war effort. The vote is expected to take place after the House members return from the Easter recess. Lawler and his co-sponsors are advocating for a vote on their bill that combines Ukraine and border security funding, according to a report by CNN.

However, Greene’s attempt to oust Johnson could disrupt the vote. Lawler voiced his disapproval of Greene’s actions, stating, “It's not actually going to help advance the cause she believes in, and in fact it undermines our House Republican majority.”

Despite the internal divisions within the House GOP, Lawler remains hopeful about the vote, underscoring the importance of backing Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Why It Matters: Greene’s move to oust Johnson comes on the heels of her denial of responsibility for the potential ascension of Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to the Speaker’s role. This followed her motion to remove the current speaker.

These developments occur amidst a time of tension within the GOP, with former President Donald Trump criticizing House members planning to retire, thereby risking the slim Republican majority, as reported by Benzinga on March 31, 2024.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal