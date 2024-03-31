Trump Slams Retiring House Members, Calls Them 'Cowards And Weaklings' As GOP Majority Becomes Razor Thin

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has publicly criticized GOP House members who have decided to step down, thereby putting the already slim Republican majority at risk.

What Happened: Trump used his Truth Social platform to express his disapproval of the GOP House members who are vacating their seats. His remarks were specifically aimed at outgoing Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) and former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), both of whom have chosen to retire early from Congress, reported The Hill.

“Never forget our cowards and weaklings! Such a disgrace,” said Trump, according to the report.

Their early retirements, along with other vacancies, have reduced the GOP majority to a single seat following Gallagher’s resignation. This situation has made it increasingly difficult to pass party-line votes. There are even rumors that Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) could be appointed as Speaker, with some Republicans revolting against Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Trump’s criticism of Gallagher echoes the sentiments of many within the GOP. Gallagher’s decision to resign aligns with Wisconsin law, thereby avoiding a special election and leaving his seat vacant until January. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has called for Gallagher’s expulsion from the House, although this move has not gained much support.

The next vacancy, that of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), is expected at the end of April, leaving a three-week period with a one-seat margin. Gallagher attributed his early departure to the GOP’s dysfunction, stating that Congress should not be a career.

Why It Matters: The recent resignations have highlighted the internal strife within the GOP. As reported by Benzinga, Greene has rejected any blame if Jeffries becomes the Speaker of the House, following her motion to oust Johnson.

Meanwhile, Buck has expressed satisfaction with his decision to leave Congress, describing it as a ‘dysfunctional place‘ with an inability to set priorities. Prior to his departure, Buck signed a Democratic discharge petition for foreign aid, marking a significant shift in the Republican stance on the issue.

