Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Don't Blame Her For Hakeem Jeffries 'Being Speaker Of The House'

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has rejected any blame if Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) becomes the Speaker of the House, following her motion to oust current Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

What Happened: Greene has been under fire for her motion against Speaker Johnson, which critics argue could pave the way for Jeffries to assume the top role due to the dwindling GOP majority in the House. Greene, however, has countered this by blaming Republican lawmakers who have resigned early from their terms, reported The Hill.

“The more Republicans, like Mike Gallagher, that resign and leave early — guess what, that means we have fewer Republicans in the House,” Greene stated on Real America’s Voice, a conservative cable channel.

Greene has also made it clear that she will not bear the responsibility for a potential Democratic majority takeover. “I am not going to be responsible for Hakeem Jeffries being Speaker of the House,” she asserted.

Greene’s motion against Johnson, which she filed last week as the House approved a $1.2 trillion spending package, is seen by her as a warning or a “pink slip” to demand that the Republicans elect a new leader. She has defended her move but has not provided a timeline for when she may try to force a vote on the motion.

Why It Matters: Greene’s dissatisfaction with the current House leadership was evident when she called for a change in leadership amid debates over border security and government spending.

Her motion to remove Speaker Johnson, filed on the same day the House was voting on a $1.2 trillion spending bill, sparked outrage among her fellow Republicans. This move has been seen as potentially divisive for the already fractured GOP conference.

