Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Responsibility For Hakeem Jeffries' Speaker Role, Elon Musk Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Stock Picks And More: Top Political Updates This Week

This weekend brought a flurry of intriguing stories from the political and business spheres. From surprising political victories and candid comments to corporate leaders meeting China’s President, there’s plenty to catch up on. Let’s delve into the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Democratic Win in Trump District: California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the political implications of a controversial IVF decision in Alabama, which resulted in an unexpected Democratic victory in a district previously won by Trump. He suggests that the GOP’s stance on IVF was a key factor in this political upset. Read the full article here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies Potential Blame: Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has dismissed any repercussions if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries becomes the Speaker of the House, following her motion to remove current Speaker Mike Johnson. She emphasized that she should not be held responsible for any potential leadership changes. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk on Politicians and Investments: SpaceX and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk joined the conversation about politicians and their investments this week, responding to Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard‘s discussion about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her stock picks. Read the full article here.

Paul Ryan’s Concerns Over Trump’s 2024 Run: Former House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed apprehension about the possible impact of a 2024 presidential run by Donald Trump on other Republican candidates. He believes that Trump’s candidacy might result in the GOP losing more seats. Read the full article here.

Xi Jinping’s Meeting with U.S. CEOs: Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with several U.S. CEOs, providing “tough answers” on a range of issues from the economy to chips to Taiwan. This comes as an attempt to draw them back to China amidst various macro and geopolitical challenges. Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.