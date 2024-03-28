Loading... Loading...

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) expressed concerns about the potential impact of a Donald Trump 2024 presidential run on down-ballot Republican candidates.

What Happened: Ryan, in an interview with the student-run Daily Campus at Southern Methodist University, predicted that Trump’s candidacy could lead to a loss of seats for the Republican party.

"I think we're going to lose more seats than we otherwise would with Trump because there are just too many suburban swing voters that just don't like him, that therefore vote against Republicans."

Ryan also suggested that former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley would have been a more unifying choice. He criticized the current GOP for being a cult of personality tied to Trump, rather than being based on a set of principles.

Ryan, who was a vocal critic of Trump before his 2016 election win, worked with the then-president during his tenure as House Speaker. He played a key role in passing major tax cuts before retiring from Congress in 2018 and joining the board of Fox Corp.

Why It Matters: Ryan’s prediction adds to the growing speculation about the potential impact of a Trump 2024 candidacy. This comes amid concerns about Trump’s intentions if reelected, with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently warning about Trump’s plans to expand his executive powers.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele also recently voiced his apprehensions about the return of key figures from Trump's 2016 campaign, suggesting that this could lead to a highly aggressive campaign strategy.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the term “moshitora” (what if Trump) has resurfaced, reflecting concerns about a potential “Trump 2.0.” The term, initially coined during the 2016 election, has evolved to “hobotora” (almost certain to be Trump) in 2024, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the current administration’s approach to a possible Trump reelection.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 46.6% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 44.9% support.

