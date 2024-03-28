'Sick Man' And 'Sociopath' — Larry David Unleashes Blunt Criticism Of Donald Trump: 'He's A Little Baby'

Loading... Loading...

Larry David, the creator of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld”, expressed his strong disapproval of former President Donald Trump in a recent episode of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?”

What Happened: David has been openly critical of Trump in the past. He even had his character in “Curb” wear a Make America Great Hat in a Season 10 episode, which he described as a “great people repellant,” reported Variety.

When asked about his thoughts on the 2020 election and its aftermath, David said, “I can't go a day without thinking about what [Trump has] done to this country because he's such a little baby.” He further criticized Trump for not accepting the election results, referring to him as a “sociopath” and a “sick man”.

David also mentioned a 2021 incident where he confronted lawyer Alan Dershowitz, a former member of Trump’s defense team, at a convenience store on Martha’s Vineyard.

Why It Matters: David’s criticism of Trump is not isolated. His show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, has previously been criticized by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for its portrayal of Trump supporters and conservatives as “racists and red necks”. The episode in question mocked Georgia's Election Integrity Act, a law enacted by Governor Brian Kemp in 2021.

Comedian Jon Stewart, the host of “The Daily Show”, has also recently mocked Trump for his phrasing of the immigration crisis.

