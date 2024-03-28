Joe Biden Joins Forces with Obama, Clinton in $25M NY Fundraiser; Trump Planning To Surpass With $33M Goal

Loading... Loading...

Joe Biden has teamed up with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a fundraiser in New York.

What Happened: The Biden campaign is hopeful that this event will raise $25 million. The discussion among the three presidents will be moderated by late-night host Stephen Colbert, with actress Mindy Kaling serving as the emcee for the event, reported The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is planning to host a fundraiser in Florida, aiming to raise more than $33 million, as reported by ABC News. This would top the new single-event fundraising record set by Biden. Trump’s campaign is inviting wealthy donors to his Mar-a-Lago estate for the event.

Why It Matters: This fundraiser comes at a time when President Biden is increasingly seeking advice from Barack Obama in the run-up to the election, as per a Benzinga report. The two have been in regular contact to discuss both the election and personal issues. This collaboration emphasizes Obama's endorsement of Biden and his concerns about the potential of Biden losing to ex-President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Biden, Obama, and ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied virtually to mark the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), focusing on Biden's healthcare accomplishments, according to another Benzinga report.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.