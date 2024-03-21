Trump's Possible Return As President Sparks Re-Entry Of 'Moshitora' Buzzword In Japan: What Does It Mean?

Loading... Loading...

The Japanese term ‘moshitora’, translating to ‘what if Trump’, has made a comeback as former U.S. President Donald Trump reenters the political arena.

What Happened: The term ‘moshitora’ first emerged during the 2016 presidential election and has recently returned to the headlines in local Japanese media. The term is a parody of ‘Moshidora’, a popular 2009 novel’s short title. However, the term has evolved in 2024 to ‘hobotora’—meaning ‘almost certain (to be) Trump’—after Trump secured the Republican nomination last week, reported The Japan Times.

Japan is increasingly concerned about a potential Trump 2.0, especially following the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had a close relationship with Trump. The current administration’s approach to a possible Trump reelection remains uncertain.

Despite Trump’s skepticism of U.S. alliances and his efforts to reduce the U.S.’s international presence during his term, Tokyo has been closely monitoring the presidential campaign. The city has been maintaining regular business with incumbent President Joe Biden while also reaching out to the Trump camp.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry has reportedly begun mobilizing the Japanese Embassy and consulates across the U.S. to analyze Trump’s remarks and the electoral situation in battleground states. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to meet with Biden during a state visit to the White House in April.

Why It Matters: The resurgence of ‘moshitora’ reflects Japan’s apprehension over a potential Trump presidency. A poll conducted in February revealed that nearly half of Japanese companies view a potential Trump administration as a business risk, primarily due to the protectionist policies that characterized Trump's previous term.

Furthermore, Japan has increased its efforts to communicate with individuals close to Trump, advising against any agreements with China that could potentially disrupt the region's precarious peace. This includes diplomatic dialogues with think tanks and ex-U.S. officials with ties to Trump, as well as endeavors to arrange a meeting with him.

