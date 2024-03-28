UAE Considers 10-Year 'Golden' Business License To Boost Foreign Investment: Here's What It Means

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to enhance business activities and increase government revenues, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is contemplating the introduction of long-term business licenses, including 10-year “golden” licenses.

What Happened: The UAE is considering the implementation of new regulations for trade licenses, including the issuance of five-year “silver” licenses and 10-year “golden” licenses, reported Gulf News on Monday. These measures are intended to stimulate business continuity and promote economic growth in line with the “We are the UAE 2031” vision.

The proposal was discussed during the inaugural 2024 Economic Integration Committee meeting, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the Minister of Economy. The committee also reviewed the progress in implementing the outcomes of its first 2024 meeting in February.

Bin Touq underscored the crucial role of the Economic Integration Committee in enhancing the UAE’s business environment competitiveness. The committee has proposed policies and recommendations to expedite business processes, increase the country’s appeal to investors and talents, and establish a comprehensive database of companies using cutting-edge technologies.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President ‘Faces Better Chance’ Of Being A Convicted Criminal Before 2024 Election: ‘That Will Prove Extremely Detrimental’

Why It Matters: The UAE’s move to introduce long-term business licenses follows several strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering its economy and global influence.

In March, the UAE struck a $5.5 billion deal with Hungary to revamp a Budapest neighborhood into a Dubai-style hub. This move is part of the UAE’s efforts to expand its global footprint and diversify its investment portfolio.

Earlier in February, Alibaba Group initiated partnerships with local companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE as China strengthened its relations with the Gulf region. This development underscores the growing economic ties between the UAE and global players.

Moreover, the UAE has been positioning itself as a leader in AI regulation. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, proposed the UAE as a potential “regulatory sandbox” for experimenting with AI technologies. This highlights the UAE’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and embracing cutting-edge technologies.

Read Next: Scaramucci Warns Of Trump’s Intent To Expand Executive Powers If Reelected

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.