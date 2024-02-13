OpenAI's Sam Altman Proposes UAE as Testing Ground for Global AI Regulations

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT backed OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, proposed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a potential “regulatory sandbox” for experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies during a virtual session at the World Governments Summit.

Altman discussed the challenge of crafting regulatory frameworks for AI without practical experience, suggesting that a controlled environment in the UAE could allow for real-world experimentation to identify effective regulations.

He emphasized the necessity of a global policy to manage advancements in AI, highlighting the UAE’s position to lead such discussions due to its significant investment in AI and strategic policy focus, Bloomberg reports.

Altman’s engagement with Middle Eastern investors aims to support a semiconductor initiative to propel AI technology.

Although the UAE’s close ties with China have sparked concerns in the U.S., efforts are being made to adjust these relationships.

Specifically, G42, an Emirati AI firm connected to OpenAI and other major tech companies, announced plans to reduce its Chinese operations to meet U.S. expectations.

Further, Altman revealed OpenAI’s intention to make some of its large-language models publicly available while also developing AI tools that are accessible to economically disadvantaged nations.

OpenAI’s annual revenue hits $2 billion, eyes doubling by 2025 amid AI demand surge, as per December reports.

Sam Altman eyes $5 trillion – $7 trillion to revolutionize the global semiconductor industry. In 2023, Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI under a “multiyear” agreement.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.08% at $414.93 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

