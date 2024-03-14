UAE Strikes $5.5B Deal With Hungary To Transform Budapest Neighborhood Into Dubai-Style Hub

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sealed a $5.5 billion deal with Hungary to revamp a Budapest neighborhood, infusing it with a touch of Dubai’s opulence.

What Happened: The deal, signed on Wednesday, will see the UAE collaborating with the Hungarian government to rejuvenate a partially abandoned railway station in Budapest, reported Bloomberg. The project will be executed in partnership with property firm Eagle Hills Properties.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto disclosed that the government planned to invest around €1 billion from its own funds to upgrade the area’s infrastructure. The project was initially proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to mirror the grandeur of Dubai, a plan that drew criticism from the local municipal government.

Why It Matters: This deal comes at a time when the UAE is actively expanding its influence beyond its borders. In February, the UAE made headlines by announcing an all-electric air taxi service in Dubai, in collaboration with Joby Aviation. This move was seen as a significant step towards establishing Dubai as a global hub for futuristic transportation.

Moreover, the UAE’s investment in Hungary’s real estate sector aligns with the country’s broader strategy of diversifying its investments. In March, Dubai’s Emaar Properties announced a $21 billion investment in luxurious housing projects, indicating a strong commitment to expanding its real estate portfolio.

These developments suggest that the UAE is actively seeking to strengthen its global economic presence, potentially challenging the traditional dominance of Western economies.

Image Via Shutterstock

