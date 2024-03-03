My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Tells MAGA Crowd In Florida: 'God Is Working Through President Trump!'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent event at The Villages, Florida, My Pillow‘s founder, Mike Lindell, voiced his unwavering support for former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Lindell was present at an event on Sunday evening at the Lake Miona Recreation Center, organized by The Villages MAGA Club, according to a report from The Villages-News, a local publication. The entrepreneur was seen interacting with fans, taking numerous photos, and signing copies of his new book, “What are the odds?”

Lindell, who established My Pillow in 2004 and turned it into a successful Minnesota manufacturing company, is recognized for his staunch support of Donald Trump. During the event, he reaffirmed his support for the former president, telling the crowd, “God is working through President Trump!”

See Also: Donald Trump’s Debt Spiral: Ex-President Now Owes $1 Million More In Interest Related To NY Fraud Case

Why It Matters: Lindell’s support for Trump has been a consistent theme in his public appearances. In August, he predicted a sweeping victory for Trump in the 2024 elections.

However, Lindell’s claims of election interference in the 2020 election led to a $5 million arbitration award to a software developer who disputed Lindell’s data.

A $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit was filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News for falsely reporting that the company’s voting booths were responsible for fraudulent results in the 2020 presidential election, according to a Benzinga article in March 2021.

It is important to note that Lindell too was sued by Dominion along with others like Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Photo Courtesy Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Jim Jordan Defends Trump’s Son-In-Law, Russian Youtuber Mocks Tucker Carlson And More: Top Political Updates This Week

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.