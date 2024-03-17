Trump Says Liz Cheney Should Be Prosecuted For What She's Done To The Country, Cheney Hits Back: 'You're Afraid Of The Truth'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated his call for the prosecution of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) over her alleged suppression of evidence regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

What Happened: Trump, on his Truth Social platform, shared an article by former Trump administration aide Kash Patel published in The Federalist. The article accused Cheney and the House Jan. 6 committee of withholding evidence about Trump’s authorization of National Guard troops during the insurrection, reported The Hill on Sunday.

“SHE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO OUR COUNTRY! SHE ILLEGALLY DESTROYED THE EVIDENCE. UNREAL!!!” Trump wrote, linking to Patel’s article.

Cheney, who served as the vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, responded to Trump’s claims on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling them lies. She accused Trump of trying to halt his Jan. 6 trial by spreading falsehoods.

"Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You're trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc. will testify against you. You're afraid of the truth and you should be," Cheney wrote.

The ongoing dispute between Trump and Cheney has been further fueled by a recent House Republican report that aimed to discredit the initial investigation into the Capitol insurrection and absolve Trump of any wrongdoing.

Why It Matters: The ongoing feud between Trump and Cheney is a reflection of the deep divisions within the Republican Party. Cheney, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, lost her seat in the House to a Trump-backed challenger during the 2022 primaries in Wyoming.

Cheney’s criticism of Trump has been consistent, with her even raising concerns about a growing “Putin wing” within the Republican party. She has also criticized the GOP for its continued support of Trump despite his 2020 election loss.

Trump, on the other hand, is the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election. He has even promised a “revenge tour” that could see him take on anyone who has criticized him or stood up to him since he left the White House.

