Toyota Powers Up, Reportedly Plans Mass Production Of Electric Hilux In Thailand

Toyota Motor Corp TM reportedly plans to commence mass production of an electric Hilux pickup truck by the end of 2025, as affirmed by Noriaki Yamashita, the president of Toyota Thailand.

The move follows Isuzu Motors’ ISUZY recent declaration to manufacture its battery-powered D-MAX pickup in Thailand by 2025, reported Reuters.

Thailand, recognized as a pivotal automaking hub, sees the production of various vehicles, notably pickup trucks, for both domestic consumption and international markets.

Amidst growing momentum toward electric vehicle adoption, spearheaded by Chinese brands like BYD Company BYDDY, state-owned Changan Automobile, and Great Wall Motors, significant investments totaling $1.44 billion have been injected into Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, as per the report.

With Japanese automakers like Nissan Motor Co Ltd NSANY and Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC dominating the landscape, Toyota aims to assert its leadership further, targeting to sell 250,000 vehicles in Thailand this year.

The report further noted Toyota’s forthcoming trials of a dozen battery Hilux pickup trucks slated for public transportation trials in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, next month.

