Tim Cook Shares How AI Is Fueling Apple's Eco-Friendly Mission For The Next Decade: 'It Is Already Fundamental In Our Calculation'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook has disclosed that the tech giant has been leveraging artificial intelligence to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

What Happened: Cook made this announcement at a conference in China focused on reducing carbon emissions. He spoke about the pivotal role of AI in Apple’s recycling processes, which are essential for the company’s sustainability efforts, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

“We would not be able to recover the level of material that we do today for recycling without AI,” Cook stated. “I mean, it’s already fundamental in our calculation.”

See Also: Bill Gates Reveals Steve Jobs’ Secret To Captivating Presentations: ‘He Was A Natural, Although He Would…’

“And I think it provides an enormous tool and a toolkit for every company that’s wishing to be carbon neutral or to lower their emissions by a substantial amount,” he added.

Last year in September, during Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, the tech giant revealed that it aims to make all its products carbon neutral by 2030.

Why It Matters: Cook’s visit to China has been the subject of much speculation. According to Deepwater Asset Management’s Gene Munster, his visit was a strategic move to convey Apple’s commitment to the Chinese market, amid declining sales in the region.

Munster said Apple's China revenue had dropped by 13% in December, and iPhone sales were down by 24% in the first half of the March quarter. “I believe it was to send a message to Chinese leadership that $AAPL is committed to China.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Apple’s efforts to strengthen its presence in China have been evident, with Cook initiating discussions with Baidu Inc. for an AI collaboration. The company’s commitment to China was further underscored by the opening of a new store in Shanghai, despite challenges faced by the iPhone in the Chinese market.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: 5 Technologies That Could Be Worth $220 Trillion By 2030, Cathie Wood's ARK Predicts: ‘The Time Is Now'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.