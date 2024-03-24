'Train Is Coming' For Trump, Fulton County DA Says As Georgia Election Case Moves Forward

Loading... Loading...

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has issued a stern warning that the metaphorical "train is coming" for former President Donald Trump and his 14 co-defendants.

What Happened: Willis signaled her determination to proceed with her election subversion case despite attempts to disqualify her.

A judge ruled that Willis could remain on the case so long as she removed Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Trump's lawyers presented cellphone data purporting to show a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade, and alleged that the pair intended to benefit financially from a prosecution.

Despite legal challenges, including a recent decision allowing Trump and his co-defendants to appeal Willis' continued involvement in the case, the DA is confident in her office's ability to manage the case effectively without Wade.

CNN reports that Willis emphasized her commitment to justice, stating that "the train is coming."

“While that was going on, we were writing responsive briefs, we were still doing the case in a way that it needed to be done," she said. "I don’t feel like we’ve been slowed down at all. I do think there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming."

Willis insisted that she's "not embarrassed by anything" she has done.

"I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something I find embarrassing in any way," she added. "And I know that I have not done anything that’s illegal."

Why It Matters: Trump, who is currently the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Judge Scott McAfee is overseeing the election interference case against Trump in Georgia.

McAfee has thrown out six criminal charges against the twice-impeached former president. At least 35 charges remain in place.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is one of Trump's co-defendants. Willis is attempting to prove that Trump violated Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The case, which cites a statute typically involved with gangsters, accuses the former president, Giuliani and other cohorts of trying to undermine the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.

What's Next: The Georgia trial was expected to begin on Aug. 5, but faces a delay due to the allegations surrounding Willis.

But Trump has other trial dates to worry about. In New York, he faces a hush money case in April. In Washington, D.C., his election interference case is on hold until the Supreme Court decides his immunity claims. And in Florida, the classified documents trial is expected to begin on May 20.

