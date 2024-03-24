Alaska Senator Murkowski Disappointed With GOP: 'I Certainly Can't Get Behind Trump'

Loading... Loading...

Senator Lisa Murkowski has openly expressed her dissatisfaction with the direction the Republican Party has taken under the influence of former President Donald Trump.

The Alaska Republican, known for her moderate stance on issues, has hinted at the possibility of leaving the GOP due to its continued alignment with the former president.

Murkowski, among the seven Republicans to vote for Trump's conviction in his second impeachment trial, stated unequivocally that she would not support him in any future elections.

"I wish that, as Republicans, we had a nominee that I could get behind," Murkowski told CNN. "I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump."

The senator's disillusionment with the GOP's current trajectory has led her to ponder her political identity, suggesting she might identify as independent.

"Oh, I think I’m very independent minded," Murkowski remarked, expressing regret over the party's transformation into what she perceives as the "party of Donald Trump."

“I just regret that our party is seemingly becoming a party of Donald Trump,” she added.

Murkowski's career has seen its share of challenges and victories, from her initial appointment by her father, Governor Frank Murkowski, in 2002, to overcoming a primary loss in 2010 through a historic write-in campaign. Despite facing opposition from Trump and his allies, she has secured reelection, supported by figures like Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

Murkowski and Senator Susan Collins of Maine recently supported Nikki Haley's short-lived presidential campaign. As the political landscape evolves, Murkowski's stance reflects a growing desire among some Republicans to distance themselves from Trump's controversial rhetoric and policies.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock