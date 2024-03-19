Trump Vs. Biden Gets More Exciting As Both Secure Key Wins In Ohio, Illinois, Kansas, Florida, And Arizona Primaries

Loading... Loading...

In the presidential primaries conducted in five states, U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured wins, reinforcing their status as the presumptive nominees for their respective parties.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Biden and Trump secured wins in the presidential primaries of Kansas, Ohio, and Illinois, reported the Associated Press.

Trump also secured the Republican primary in Florida, while Biden faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in the state, leading to all 224 delegates being awarded to him.

Both candidates are expected to win the primaries in Arizona, further strengthening their positions as the presumptive nominees.

In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, Trump-backed businessman Bernie Moreno defeated two challengers, Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan. The results of these primaries could provide insights into the national political climate.

Trump, who won Ohio by a significant margin in 2016 and 2020, is facing signs that the state could be more competitive in 2024. Ohio recently voted to protect abortion rights and legalize marijuana, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The victories in these primaries are crucial as they come at a time when Trump is ramping up his fundraising efforts to bridge a significant financial gap with Biden.

Despite trailing Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election, Biden’s victories in these primaries could help him maintain his position as the Democratic nominee.

These primary wins also come on the heels of both candidates securing their respective party nominations, setting the stage for the first U.S. presidential election rematch in nearly seven decades. The outcomes of these primaries could provide a glimpse into the potential national political climate for the upcoming general election.

