Ukraine's Bold Strike Disables Russian Ships In Crimea, Asserts Naval Dominance

Loading... Loading...

Ukraine has announced a successful operation against Russian naval forces in Crimea.

Two amphibious landing ships, the Yamal and the Azov, along with a communications center and other Black Sea Fleet facilities in Sevastopol were successfully targeted.

This operation marks one of the most substantial attacks on the Crimean port.

Also Read: Dark Conversation At Karaoke Bar Leads Russian Authorities To Investigate Alleged Plot To Assassinate Putin

While Russian defense officials have yet to comment on the incident, Sevastopol's Russian-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, described the event as the "most massive attack in recent times" on his Telegram channel.

Videos showing large explosions and billowing smoke over the city visually confirmed the attack's impact, CNN reports.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk celebrated the operation on social media, emphasizing Crimea's strategic importance to Ukraine.

Despite the significant military action, Razvozhayev reported one civilian casualty and noted partial damage to the city's maritime and ground transportation infrastructure.

Additional Ukrainian strikes were reported across Crimea, targeting military sites and possibly an oil depot near Simferopol.

These operations underscore Ukraine's continued success in challenging Russian naval dominance in the Black Sea, despite having a significantly smaller navy.

With more than 20 Russian naval vessels now reported as disabled or destroyed, Ukraine's strategic strikes have not only military but also economic implications, securing vital shipping corridors for Ukrainian exports.

Loading... Loading...

The ongoing conflict in the Black Sea remains a critical front in the broader struggle between Ukraine and Russia.

In February and March 2014, Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula, which was then a part of Ukraine.

Now Read: Terror Strikes Moscow - Putin Announces 11 Arrests As Death Toll Climbs To 133

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by CNN editors.

Image: Pixabay