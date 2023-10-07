Dark Conversation At Karaoke Bar Leads Russian Authorities To Investigate Alleged Plot To Assassinate Putin

An alleged assassination plot targeting President Vladimir Putin has come to light, and the revelation came from an unexpected place: a conversation in a karaoke bar.

What Happened: The tip-off was first brought to public attention by the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for its updates sourced from insiders within Russia's police and military sectors.

The channel reported that man named Mikhail Yurchenko reached out to Russia's Ministry for Internal Affairs, detailing his conversation with an unidentified individual, according to The Daily Beast.

During their interaction at the Honey karaoke club in Chekhov, the man allegedly told Yurchenko he had an order to "remove" Putin and presented a red service identification card. The agency this card represented remains ambiguous.

According to the report, Russian security agencies have since been actively searching for this individual.

Interestingly, the "Honey" karaoke club is a known hangout spot for personnel from various Russian agencies.

Concerns about potential threats to Putin's life have surfaced in the past. A former security officer once highlighted Putin's extreme safety measures, including deploying armed divers at his private beach and providing misleading travel details to his security detail.

Furthermore, in 2022, a top Ukrainian military intelligence official suggested that Putin had recently evaded an assassination attempt.

