US Warned Russia Of Potential Terrorist Attack Before Moscow Concert Hall Massacre: Report

Loading... Loading...

The United States had issued a confidential warning to Russia about a possible terrorist attack targeting large gatherings, including concerts, in Moscow.

What Happened: This warning was issued just days before the tragic incident at a concert hall near Moscow that resulted in the deaths of over 60 people and left more than 145 injured, reported The Wall Street Journal.

This warning was issued on March 7, nearly a week before the attack on the concert hall, which occurred on Friday evening.

The attack, which involved explosions and gunfire, took place shortly after Vladimir Putin’s re-election for a sixth term as Russia’s president. U.S. officials suspect the Islamic State to be behind the attack, a claim that the group has made through its affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

See Also: Russian President Directs KGB Heirs To ‘Provide Support’ To Companies Hit By ‘Openly Hostile Actions’ From West

Russian authorities are currently investigating the incident as a terrorist attack, with the Federal Security Service confirming over a hundred injuries.

Why It Matters: The U.S. warning to Russia, issued in line with the "duty to warn" policy, was based on credible and specific intelligence gathered over several months.

This policy requires U.S. spy agencies to alert foreign governments of potentially deadly threats if such information is available.

Despite the warning, the attack still occurred, raising questions about the effectiveness of such intelligence-sharing measures. This tragic incident has not only resulted in a significant loss of life but has also reignited concerns about terrorism in Russia, particularly in the wake of Putin’s recent re-election.

Read Next: Trump Vs Biden: Ohio Exit Polls Reveal Possible Chink In Ex-President’s Armor As 2024 Race Heats Up

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Michael Parulava on Unsplash