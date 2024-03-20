Russian President Directs KGB Heirs To 'Provide Support' To Companies Hit By 'Openly Hostile Actions' From West

Loading... Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called upon the Federal Security Service to aid Russian companies in evading Western sanctions. This development comes as the latest effort by Russia to counteract the economic restrictions imposed by the West.

What Happened: Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB), the heir to the Soviet-era KGB, to assist Russian firms in circumventing Western sanctions and to expand globally, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

During the FSB’s annual meeting in Moscow, Putin highlighted the resilience of Russia’s wartime economy, which has seen growth despite the sanctions imposed by the West following the invasion of Ukraine. He emphasized the success in manufacturing artillery shells and a 3.6% economic growth last year.

Putin told the FSB “to provide support to our companies that are actively developing despite the obstacles created for them and which are exploring new markets but are faced with openly hostile actions” from the West.

The Russian leader acknowledged the temporary challenges caused by sanctions but assured that all necessary actions would be taken to overcome them. He also reflected on the historical might of the KGB and its successor, the FSB, in extending Russian influence.

Putin urged the FSB to leverage advancements in quantum technology and AI against Western efforts. He called for enhanced anti-terrorism measures and increased counter-intelligence vigilance.

Putin condemned those who attempted to destabilize Russia, labeling them as traitors and vowing to punish them “without limitation,” emphasizing the need for a systematic approach to bolster Russia’s development across various sectors.

Why It Matters: Putin’s directive to the FSB comes in the wake of intensified sanctions by the U.S., targeting over 500 Russian entities linked to the military-industrial complex and the Ukraine war. These sanctions aim to hold Russia accountable for its actions and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Further disrupting Russia’s financial flows, the U.S. warned global banks of potential sanctions, significantly impacting Russia’s transactions with countries like Turkey, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.

Despite these efforts, the sanctions have not succeeded in ending the war in Ukraine. Russia’s economy has demonstrated unexpected resilience, growing by 3.6% in 2023 after a slight GDP dip the previous year. Experts suggest that the West may need to adopt more stringent measures to exert further pressure on Russia.

