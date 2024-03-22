Y Combinator's Paul Graham Explains Why People Hate Elon Musk: 'Because He's Rich And...Says Heretical Things'

Loading... Loading...

Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham shared his thoughts on why people hate tech billionaire and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Graham attributed the "hate" Musk receives to his wealth and his tendency to make controversial statements.

He added that Musk's tendency to make "heretical" statements is the primary reason for the public’s disapproval.

"People hate him partly because he’s rich (you can only be rich and loved if you’re self-effacing) and partly because he says heretical things."

See Also: Barack Obama Throws Shade At Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk’s Space Colonization Ambitions: ‘I Look At Them Like, What Are You Talking About?’

He further added that while there may be disagreements on the truth of these statements, there is little dispute about which statements are considered publicly acceptable.

The tweet comes in the wake of a series of controversial statements made by Musk – from criticizing the "woke" culture in video games and accusing Google of being infected with the "woke mind virus."

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

In the past, Graham has mocked Musk for "wasting" his talent on software when he could instead be working on manufacturing, with companies like Tesla.

"Can you think of a prominent person who’s currently wasting his talents in software when he could be working on manufacturing and heavy industries?"

Graham was responding to Musk who said there's "Not enough talent in manufacturing & heavy industries."

He was alluding to Musk's acquisition of social media platform X for $44 billion.

Musk's ownership has been mired in controversies, with concerns about "mob trolling" and its handling of hate speech and misinformation.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent comments have sparked a fresh debate about the role of political and social ideologies in the gaming industry.

Loading... Loading...

Musk has also voiced his concerns about the potential risks of AI programmed to enforce diversity, terming it as "woke AI."

He has expressed his dissatisfaction with the perceived "woke" culture in video games, terming it as "tedious propaganda."

Musk has also accused Google of being influenced by the "woke mind virus" after a user pointed out a change in Google’s search results for the definition of "bloodbath."

In an earlier interview, Musk shared his "apocalyptic" views in this regard, expressing concerns about anything that is anti-meritocratic and results in the suppression of free speech.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reveals ‘Blindsight’ Will Be Next Neuralink Product: ‘We Believe We Can Still Restore Vision’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo generated using Midjourney