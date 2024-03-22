Dell, TJX And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 80 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Dell Technologies

The Trade: Dell Technologies Inc DELL CEO Michael S Dell sold a total of 2,977,478 shares at an average price of $108.5. The insider received around $323.1 million from selling those shares.

CEO Michael S Dell sold a total of 2,977,478 shares at an average price of $108.5. The insider received around $323.1 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Dell Technologies recently strengthened collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprises adopt AI technologies.

Dell Technologies recently strengthened collaboration with NVIDIA to help enterprises adopt AI technologies. What Dell Technologies Does: Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware.

Apollo Global Management

The Trade: Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO Leon D Black sold a total of 450,000 shares at an average price of $110.71. The insider received around $49.8 million from selling those shares.

Leon D Black sold a total of 450,000 shares at an average price of $110.71. The insider received around $49.8 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Apollo Global Management placed an $11 billion bid to purchase the film and TV studio of Paramount Global, outpacing the company’s entire market value of approximately $7.7 billion.

Apollo Global Management placed an $11 billion bid to purchase the film and TV studio of Paramount Global, outpacing the company’s entire market value of approximately $7.7 billion. What Apollo Global Management Does: Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager.

Verint Systems

The Trade: Verint Systems Inc VRNT Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner sold a total of 33,472 shares at an average price of $31.29. The insider received around $1.05 million from selling those shares.

Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner sold a total of 33,472 shares at an average price of $31.29. The insider received around $1.05 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Verint is expected to review its fourth quarter and full-year financial results on March 27, 2024.

Verint is expected to review its fourth quarter and full-year financial results on March 27, 2024. What Verint Systems Does: Verint Systems Inc with its subsidiaries helps brands provide Boundless Customer Engagement.

TJX Companies

The Trade: The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX CEO and President Ernie Herrman sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $98.98. The insider received around $1.98 million from selling those shares.

CEO and President Ernie Herrman sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $98.98. The insider received around $1.98 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: On Feb. 28, TJX posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

On Feb. 28, TJX posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. What TJX Does: TJX Companies is the leading off-price retailer of apparel, accessories, and home merchandise in the United States.

