Tesla Reveals Limited Edition Cyber Hammer, Nods To Infamous Cybertruck Reveal

EV giant Tesla Inc. has added a quirky, angular, limited edition Cyber Hammer inspired by its Cybertruck to its referral program.

What Happened: Those with 35,000 referral credits can spend it on the hammer, which the company intends to make only 800 units. The hammerhead resembles the angular structure of the Cybertruck and features a laser etching of Tesla’s senior executive Franz von Holzhausen‘s signature. Holzhausen led the design for the stainless steel pickup truck.

“Earned. Not given,” Tesla wrote about the hammer.

The senior design executive teased the hammer last week in a picture he posted on X.

The Cybertruck-inspired hammer is a cheeky reference to the Cybertruck unveiling event in 2019 when Tesla CEO Elon Musk demonstrated the strength of Cybertruck’s door by having them beaten with a hammer.

The CEO also attempted to demonstrate the strength of its windows at the event by having Holzhausen fling a metal ball to it. However, the window cracked, causing Musk to exclaim, “Oh my fucking god.”

Tesla has since then turned it into a marketing highlight and even sells a limited edition window decal on its online shop nicknamed the ‘OMFG decal’ and featuring a crack design similar to the one that Holzhausen made on the window at the demonstration in 2019. It is priced at $55.

How To Accumulate Enough Referral Credits: Under its referral program, Tesla provides credits to Tesla owners who recommend friends or family to order a Tesla product or take their first referred demo drive. One can also earn more referral credits by continuing to make more purchases.

Image Credits – Tesla