Russian missile strikes have caused significant damage to the power supply in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, resulting in partial blackouts.

What Happened: On Friday morning, approximately 15 explosions were heard in Kharkiv, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The attacks, believed to be Russian missile strikes, targeted the city’s power supply, Reuters reported.

Terekhov did not report casualties, but he did mention that the city’s water pumps had stopped functioning due to the attacks. In another central Ukrainian city, Kryvyi Rih, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed the occurrence of blasts but provided no further details.

Meanwhile, in Vinnytsia, another central Ukrainian city, a “critical infrastructure object” has been damaged, as reported by Mayor Serhiy Borzov. The southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia also experienced eight missile strikes, resulting in injuries to some locals.

Ukrainian officials have warned that several Russian missiles are still en route to their targets in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been a major concern for global leaders. The situation has been further complicated by Poland’s urgent call for NATO to increase defense spending, citing fears of a potential Russian attack on the alliance within the next few years.

This comes after the Kremlin proposed the creation of a “buffer zone” to safeguard Russian regions from potential Ukrainian attacks.

However, some experts, like economist Jeffrey Sachs, have suggested that the conflict could have been avoided. In a recent interview, Sachs argued that the U.S. has been pursuing a regime change policy in Moscow, which led to the crisis.

Polish Retired General Rajmund Andrzejczak has also expressed his belief that Ukraine is losing the war against Russia, with more than 10 million people missing.

