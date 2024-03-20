Was The Ukraine War Preventable? Piers Morgan Challenges Jeffrey Sachs On Russian President's Actions

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, economist Jeffrey Sachs argued that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could have been avoided. Sachs, who has been labeled a “Putin cheerleader” by some media outlets, suggested that the U.S. has been pursuing a policy of regime change in Moscow, which led to the crisis.

What Happened: Sachs, in a conversation with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, discussed the Ukraine crisis and other global issues. He contended that the war could have been prevented had the U.S. pursued a different approach.

“My view is that this war was completely avoidable, and could have been ended in March 2022. But, it persists because we don’t have a sensible approach,” Sachs said, adding that the U.S. has been aiming for regime change in Moscow since the overthrow of the Yanukovych government in Kyiv in 2014. He criticized Washington for attempting to “bleed” Russia and sabotaging peace talks following the invasion in February 2022.

See Also: Donald Trump Outmaneuvered Manhattan DA By Gaining Access To Michael Cohen’s Emails. Here’s What Will Happen Next

Sachs, who has been known for his unconventional views on global affairs, including the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy, emphasized that the war was “completely avoidable” and could have been resolved in March 2022 with a more sensible approach.

He also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s stance on NATO expansion, stating that the Russian leader had been clear about his red lines since 2007. Sachs urged for a diplomatic resolution, stressing that the goal is to prevent a global conflict.

Why It Matters: The Ukraine crisis has been a major point of contention in global politics, with the U.S. and its allies condemning Russia’s actions and imposing sanctions. The conflict has also raised concerns about the stability of the global order, with U.S. intelligence agencies warning of an increasingly fragile world order due to the challenges posed by Russia and China.

Despite the international pressure, Russia has continued its military operations in Ukraine, leading to proposals for a buffer zone to protect its territories from potential Ukrainian attacks. The conflict’s resolution remains uncertain, with experts offering diverse perspectives on the situation.

Read Next: Elon Musk Posted A Photo Of His Dog Wearing A Hat On St. Patrick’s Day And Now Dogwifhat Is Surging 32% — Leaving DOGE, SHIB In The Dust

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.