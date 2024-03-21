Mark Cuban: 'If We All Were To Be Judged By A Moment Of Anger And Frustration, None Of Us Would Get Jobs'

Loading... Loading...

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently defended a social media user’s rant about diversity and inclusion, emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy in the workplace.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban responded to a social media post criticizing diversity and inclusion at work. The post claimed that Cuban wouldn’t hire a certain individual due to fears of potential legal issues related to misgendering.

Earlier in the same thread on X, formerly Twitter, the poster had included the video of a person who had expressed their opinion on their work situation and referred to being misgendered and not being assigned to duties for a considerable length of time by their employer.

The “Shark Tank” fame investor said about the person in the video, “He says the post was a rant. He rants. More power to him.”

“I don’t know a single thing about him other than he is experiencing the angst and frustration that too many people feel.”

He further added, “If we all were to be judged by a moment of anger and frustration, none of us would get jobs.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Cuban has been vocal about diversity and inclusion. He has previously engaged in heated discussions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the topic. Musk criticized diversity and inclusion mandates in the airline industry, to which Cuban responded.

Their disagreements escalated when Cuban publicly backed President Joe Biden for the 2024 elections, leading to further exchanges on social media.

Despite the backlash, Cuban continues to advocate for diversity and inclusion. In a recent MasterClass course, he shared the “two things that matter the most” for potential job candidates, emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy in the workplace.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr

