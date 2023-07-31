Trump's PAC In Peril? Why A DOJ Veteran Is Sounding The Alarm On Money Seizure Risk

Donald Trump's lead political action committee, Save America, reportedly spent $40.2 million in legal fees as the former president grapples with two indictments, with another potentially looming ahead, and a slew of investigations.

What Happened: If the pro-Trump PAC raised funding by falsely claiming election fraud and has used it for the presidential hopeful's legal fees etc, the fundraising scheme could be the basis of fraud charges, said Andrew Weissmann, who served the Department of Justice for two decades.

The money obtained by the scheme can be seized in a pre-trial forfeiture order, he said.

Shortly after being indicted in the hush money case by the Manhattan Attorney's office, Trump's campaign sent a fundraising email, soliciting donations for his reelection.

Why It's Important: Trump could face a third indictment over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The ex-president himself confirmed this on the Truth Social platform that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the Jan. 6 grand jury investigation. He was expected to report to the grand jury within four days.

Subsequently, Trump's lawyers met with prosecutors Thursday regarding the same.

The rumored $40.2 million spent on legal fees compares to the $18.8 million Trump raised in the first quarter and the $35 million in donations he received in the second quarter, Axios reported.

