Y Combinator's Paul Graham Thinks Power Has Corrupted Apple: 'Thinking Of Them As Evil...So Inconvenient'

The ongoing tussle between Apple Inc. AAPL, Tim Sweeney's Epic Games, and other developers makes app makers angry. Now, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham has slammed the iPhone maker after Apple terminated Epic Games' developer account.

What Happened: Graham slammed Apple for its recent decisions on alternative App Store and alternative payment options in the European Union.

While Apple has received sharp criticism from major technology companies and tech personalities like Microsoft Corp., Spotify Technology SA., and Elon Musk, Graham had especially strong words for Cupertino.

"We don’t want to think about Apple being evil. It would be so inconvenient. We don’t want to switch to Android. But I see ever more signs that power has corrupted them."

According to Graham, Apple's decision to terminate Epic Games' developer account is worse because one reason for it was a tweet by Epic Games founder and CEO Sweeney.

Sweeney posted a photo of Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak working together, adding that the company faces a reckoning in terms of how it goes about its business.

"Apple leadership faces some massive decisions in the coming weeks as the contradictions between their stated principles and the intended and actual consequences of their present policies are reckoned with."

Epic Games and Apple have been feuding for several years over the iPhone maker’s banning Fortnite from the App Store after violating Apple's terms of service regarding payment options.

While Apple scored a partial victory against Epic Games recently, it has been accused of non-compliance of court orders.

Is Apple The New Microsoft?

Although Microsoft is perceived as more developer-friendly now under its current CEO Satya Nadella, that was not always the case.

On the other hand, Apple's recent decisions on alternative App Stores and app sideloading have left a sour taste. Ruby on Rails creator David Heinemeier Hansson called Apple the "enemy #1" of developers, saying that the company is repeating the "mistakes it took Microsoft two decades to undo."

Price Action: Apple closed at $168.45, down 0.98% on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

