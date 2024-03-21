Netanyahu Tells US Republicans Gaza War Will Continue, Days After Schumer's Speech

Loading... Loading...

In a recent address to U.S. Republican senators, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

What Happened: Netanyahu, in a virtual meeting with Republican senators, assured them of Israel’s determination to continue its campaign against Hamas, Reuters reported. This meeting took place just days after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) criticized Netanyahu’s leadership, branding him an obstacle to peace.

“He’s going to do what he said he’s going to do. He’s going to finish it,” Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said.

Netanyahu’s address to the Republican senators highlighted the increasing politicization of U.S. policy towards Israel. The Israeli leader, historically aligned with Republicans, has been accused by Democrats of undermining peace efforts.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), stated that Netanyahu provided updates on the war, hostage releases, and efforts to combat Hamas. The Israeli Prime Minister also affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense.

See Also: Trump Reportedly Eyes Marco Rubio For VP In 2024 Presidential Bid But There Is A Hiccup Called The Constitution

Netanyahu’s address comes amid growing Democratic divisions over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly 32,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. Progressives are urging President Joe Biden to exert more pressure on Israel to alleviate the crisis.

Netanyahu also addressed civilian casualties and the need for increased aid to Gaza, expressing support for plans to build a temporary pier for aid delivery.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell stated that Netanyahu had delivered a presentation and engaged in a question-and-answer session with senators. McConnell emphasized to Netanyahu that it is not within the purview of the United States to offer advice to a democratic ally regarding election timing or military campaigns, as he informed reporters, according to the report.

Loading... Loading...

Why It Matters: The recent developments in the U.S.-Israel relationship have been influenced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank, citing ongoing violence against Palestinians. This move has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has pledged to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza amid mounting international pressure to address the region’s worsening hunger crisis. However, the Biden administration’s actions have been perceived as destabilizing Netanyahu’s government, further complicating the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The recent intelligence report also raises concerns about the future of Netanyahu’s leadership in Israel, suggesting that his right-wing coalition “may be in jeopardy,” potentially leading to widespread protests and a call for new elections.

Schumer has denied a request from Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic caucus virtually. Schumer, a critic of Netanyahu's leadership, has previously voiced opposition to partisan discussions on Israel.

Read Next: If Trump Returns, These Three Candidates Will Be The Top Choice To Replace Jerome Powell, Say Ex-President’s Advisors

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.