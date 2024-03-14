Biden Administration Imposes Sanctions On Israel's West Bank Settlers Amid Gaza Conflict

Loading... Loading...

The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank, citing ongoing violence against Palestinians. This move comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Israel over the Gaza conflict.

What Happened: The U.S. State Department announced sanctions on two illegal outposts in the West Bank, which have been used to launch attacks against Palestinians. Additionally, three Israelis have been penalized for their role in perpetuating violence in the region, reported Bloomberg.

This is the second time the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The move follows President Joe Biden‘s decision to grant the department additional authorities in February.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says Republican Party Imploding After Ken Buck Announces Early Retirement: ‘One Person Who Will Experience The Most Fallout…Is Donald’

"It is critical that Israel take additional action to stop settler violence and hold accountable those responsible for it — not just for the sake of the victims of this violence, but for Israel's own security and standing in the world," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, according to the report.

The U.S. has been urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s government to rein in extremist settlers in the West Bank, especially since the Hamas incursion into Israel in October.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also made a significant call on Thursday, urging Israel to hold new elections. This is seen as a break from the current government’s direction.

Why It Matters: The U.S.-Israel relationship has been under strain, with the Biden administration expressing distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023. President Biden has also been critical of Israel’s military tactics in Gaza, even referring to Netanyahu as an “a**hole” in private conversations.

Despite international pressure, Israel has vowed to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza amid a mounting hunger crisis. This move has been seen as a response to the U.S. and other nations’ calls for Israel to address the worsening situation in the region.

Read Next: Biden’s Approval Ratings Rise Amid Shift: Voters Attribute Inflation Woes To Corporations, Not His Policies

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.