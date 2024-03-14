Israel Vows To 'Flood' Gaza With Aid Amid Mounting Pressure To Address Hunger Crisis

Loading... Loading...

Israel has announced its intention to significantly increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, a move that comes amid mounting international pressure to address the region’s worsening hunger crisis.

What Happened: Israel has pledged, “We are trying to flood the area, to flood it with humanitarian aid,” said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, as reported by Reuters. This decision comes as international organizations warn of an impending famine in the besieged enclave, home to 2.3 million people, due to a shortage of food supplies.

Israel has stated that it will not impose any restrictions on the amount of aid entering Gaza. The country has also attributed delays in aid delivery to the failure of aid agencies. Despite this, Israel is facing increasing pressure from its allies to do more.

The Israeli military has already facilitated the entry of six aid trucks, carrying supplies from the World Food Organization, into the northern part of the Gaza Strip. This is expected to be followed by additional aid convoys, air drops, and maritime deliveries.

However, Hagari acknowledged that the distribution of aid within the enclave remains a significant challenge. This was underscored earlier in March when a convoy of aid trucks was surrounded by thousands of people, resulting in a deadly incident.

International powers, including the United States and the European Union, have called for the opening of more crossing points to facilitate aid distribution. The U.S. has already conducted emergency food air drops into Gaza and is working on establishing a maritime corridor for aid delivery.

Why It Matters: The decision to increase aid to Gaza comes at a critical juncture, with Israel facing multiple challenges in the region. The country recently escalated its conflict with Hezbollah, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, doubts have been raised about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s leadership amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has taken steps to address the crisis, with a military ship en route to construct a temporary pier off the Gaza Strip for humanitarian relief.

