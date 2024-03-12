Israel's Netanyahu's Rule In 'Jeopardy' As Intel Report Reveals Struggle In Gaza Amid War With Hamas

Loading... Loading...

In a recent intelligence report, doubts have been raised about the future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s leadership in Israel. The report also casts a shadow over Israel’s ability to achieve its objectives in the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

What Happened: The 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, released on Monday, suggests that Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition "may be in jeopardy," reported The New York Times. The report indicates a growing distrust in Netanyahu’s leadership, potentially leading to widespread protests and a call for new elections.

"Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections," the report said. "A different, more moderate government is a possibility."

The assessment also forecasts that Israel will face challenges in achieving its goal of “destroying Hamas” in Gaza. It predicts continued resistance from Hamas and difficulties in neutralizing the group’s underground infrastructure.

The report was prepared before the recent tensions between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu over Israel’s planned military operations in southern Gaza.

Despite the report’s findings, the Senate and House Intelligence Committees did not question intelligence officials about the assessment of Netanyahu’s government during their testimony on Monday. The focus of the hearing was on the ongoing hostage negotiations in Gaza.

Why It Matters: The report’s findings come at a critical time for Israel, which is currently embroiled in a conflict with Hamas. The situation has led to a historic $8 billion bond sale by Israel, the country’s first public offering since the war began. The conflict has also prompted the U.S. to dispatch a military ship to build a temporary pier off the Gaza Strip for humanitarian relief.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has urged the U.S. to stop sending military aid to Israel due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The situation could escalate further as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is reportedly planning a military invasion of Rafah, despite warnings from President Biden and international leaders.

