Former Trump Employee Exposes Culture Of Loyalty That Could Lead To Crime: 'There's Many People That Would Do His Bidding For Him If He Asked'

In a revealing testimony, a former employee of Donald Trump has come forward with insights into the culture at Mar-a-Lago, hinting at the potential for crime within Trump’s ranks.

What Happened: Brian Butler, a former Mar-a-Lago employee and key witness in the case concerning classified documents tied to former President Trump, described a culture of intense loyalty at the club that could potentially push individuals to commit illegal acts to shield Trump, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Referred to as “Trump Employee 5” in legal documents, Butler shared his grand jury testimony, which played a role in the formal accusations against Trump. He recalled an incident involving loading boxes onto Trump’s aircraft, which later became a focal point of the investigation.

In discussions with MSNBC and CNN, Butler detailed his experiences with co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who face charges alongside Trump. He emphasized the deep-rooted loyalty to Trump within Mar-a-Lago, suggesting it might compel others to break the law for Trump’s benefit.

"I think there's many people that would do his bidding for him if he asked, absolutely. Look at Weisselberg,” he said.

Butler also noted a change in the atmosphere of Mar-a-Lago following Trump’s 2016 election win, with the club becoming more transactional as members sought proximity to the then-president. Despite leaving his role at Mar-a-Lago, Butler maintained contact with Trump, who reached out to him after his departure.

The accused, including Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira, have entered pleas of not guilty to the allegations of mishandling classified documents and obstructing federal investigators. The trial is expected to take place in the summer, though a specific date has not been confirmed.

Why It Matters: Butler’s testimony is a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Trump. Previously, Butler had dismissed Trump’s claims of a “witch hunt,” emphasizing Trump’s inability to accept responsibility. His firsthand account adds weight to the obstruction charges and paints a picture of the inner workings of Trump’s circle.

Butler’s comments come at a critical time as Trump is tied with President Joe Biden as a front-runner in the 2024 presidential election race, according to recent polls.

