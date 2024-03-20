Nvidia's Jensen Huang Foresees 'AI Computing Ramp' To Continue For Years: 'We're In The Beginning'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, NVIDIA Corp NVDA CEO Jensen Huang predicted that the current “AI computing ramp” is just the beginning and is expected to continue for several years.

What Happened: Huang shared his thoughts on the future of AI computing with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday. He suggested that the AI computing industry is still in its early stages and is likely to see significant growth in the coming years, particularly in sectors like healthcare, reported CNBC.

"We're in the beginning of this AI computing ramp," Huang said. "And we're in the beginning of the accelerated computing ramp. It's going to last a few years."

He also highlighted the potential of AI in driving innovation across various industries, particularly in healthcare and scientific research. Huang emphasized the role of AI in accelerating the development of new treatments and reducing the need for extensive lab testing.

Discussing Nvidia’s customer base, Huang noted that the company’s technology has significantly improved data processing speed and reduced costs for its clients.

"We created a brand-new way of doing computing," Huang said. "Our technology is integrated into all these computer makers, and the world connects it together, and that's the reason why Nvidia is everywhere. We're in every cloud, every data center."

Why It Matters: Huang’s comments come at a time when Nvidia’s AI technology is gaining significant attention. The company recently unveiled its new AI graphics chips, Blackwell, at a San Jose, California conference. These chips are crucial for training and deploying large AI models and are in high demand by major players in the tech industry.

Despite facing some challenges, Nvidia’s stock has been performing well. The company’s market rally has pushed the value of AI-themed ETFs traded in the U.S. to $6.88 billion, a significant increase from $2.55 billion a year ago. Investors are still exploring the potential of this emerging category, and Nvidia’s continued success in the AI sector is likely to drive this trend further.

Despite the positive outlook, some concerns have been about Nvidia’s future. The company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, recently clarified that Nvidia is not just a chipmaker but an accelerated computing company, addressing concerns about the company’s future in the face of increasing competition.

Meanwhile, Jim Cramer has also highlighted several lesser-known Nvidia partners that could benefit from the company’s advanced AI technology, presenting new opportunities for investors.

