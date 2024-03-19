Adobe's Latest AI Features Transform Text into 3D Textures and Backgrounds, Elevating Creative Workflows

Loading... Loading...

Adobe Inc ADBE is at the forefront of integrating generative AI into 3D design workflows, showcasing its innovative capabilities at the Game Developers Conference.

The company introduced two groundbreaking features to its Substance 3D design software suite, aimed at enabling 3D artists to create assets using simple text descriptions efficiently.

The “Text to Texture” feature, integrated into Substance 3D Sampler, allows artists to generate “photorealistic or stylized textures” from written prompts, covering various materials from scaled skin to woven fabric.

This advancement significantly reduces the time and effort required to source and apply textures to 3D models, the Verge reports.

Additionally, Adobe unveiled a “Generative Background” tool within Substance 3D Stager, designed to produce background images for 3D scenes through text prompts.

This tool, along with Text to Texture, employs 2D imaging technology to create visuals that, when applied, impart a three-dimensional appearance to scenes and objects.

These features represent Adobe’s strategic use of its Firefly AI model not for generating 3D models directly but for enhancing 2D images to enrich 3D compositions.

These features are available in the beta versions of Substance 3D Sampler 4.4 and Stager 3.0.

In February, the company disclosed the beta launch of an AI Assistant capable of summarizing documents and responding to queries directly within Acrobat—the tool aimed to simplify the processing of lengthy documents by providing summaries.

ChatGPT parent OpenAI recently showcased the Sora tool for creating realistic, high-definition videos from text prompts.

Adobe stock had gained 42% last year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Next Gen Media And Gaming ETF GGME and Invesco AI And Next Gen Software ETF IGPT.

Price Action: ADBE shares traded lower by 0.70% at $517.47 on the last check Tuesday.

