DLocal Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Joins StoneCo, Beyond Meat And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of DLocal Limited DLO fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results, issued guidance and announced a new CFO.

DLocal reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents by 33.33%. The company reported quarterly sales of $188 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $173.686 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company announced the appointment of Mark Ortiz as dLocal’s Chief Financial Officer, effective April 15.

DLocal shares dipped 13.3% to $15.77 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE shares dipped 9.8% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares dipped 9.8% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares fell 9.2% to $1,365.00. MicroStrategy shares dipped over 15% on Monday after the company recently announced pricing of its offering of convertible senior notes.

shares fell 9.2% to $1,365.00. MicroStrategy shares dipped over 15% on Monday after the company recently announced pricing of its offering of convertible senior notes. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares dipped 8.4% to $6.78 in pre-market trading. Bitdeer Technologies Group filed for mixed shelf of up to $750 million.

shares dipped 8.4% to $6.78 in pre-market trading. Bitdeer Technologies Group filed for mixed shelf of up to $750 million. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND shares declined 7.9% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a mixed securities shelf offering.

shares declined 7.9% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after the company filed for a mixed securities shelf offering. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. BNAI shares fell 6.2% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Monday.

shares fell 6.2% to $12.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 30% on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares fell 5.4% to $226.69 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin prices.

shares fell 5.4% to $226.69 in pre-market trading amid weakness in Bitcoin prices. CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK shares declined 5.3% to $16.54 in pre-market trading. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained Cleanspark with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $22.

shares declined 5.3% to $16.54 in pre-market trading. BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis maintained Cleanspark with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $22. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS shares fell 3.5% to $13.58 in pre-market trading. On Monday, New Street Research analyst Soomit Datta upgraded PagSeguro Digital from Neutral to Buy and announced an $18 price target.

