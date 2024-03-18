Elon Musk Targets Google, Amplifying Concerns About Its 'Far Left' Bias That Allegedly Cost GOP Over $2B In Lost Donations

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again commented on the biasedness of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, after a social media user shared a 2022 report accusing the tech giant of costing GOP candidates donation money.

What Happened: On Monday, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a Fox News report stating that a study revealed that since 2019, Google classified 77% of fundraising emails from Republican candidates as spam, resulting in over $2 billion in lost donations for them.

In contrast, Gmail designated less than 11% of fundraising emails from Democrats as spam during this period.

The research, based on Republican conclusions from a North Carolina State University study, was shared by the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and National Republican Senate Committee.

Musk responded to the user, "Sounds very biased."

In a separate post, Musk responded to a user who shared a screenshot of the New York Post article titled, "Google ‘interfered' in US elections to help Democrats 41 times since 2008: Report."

The report was further corroborated by Fox News, which cited the study from the Media Research Center.

In response, Musk stated that the article "understates the magnitude of the problem."

He said that Google intervenes to support Democrats on multiple occasions during every election season. "​​This is to be expected when their censorship (aka "Trust & Safety") teams have far left political views."

Why It's Important: Last month, Musk raised concerns about alleged left-leaning bias in Google News. At the time, a survey by media agency AllSides suggested that Google News curates 63% of its stories from sources categorized as “Left” or “Lean Left.”

Meanwhile, only 6% of the stories came from sources labeled “Right” or “Lean Right,” with 16% from “Center” sources and the remaining 15% from unrated sources.

After Google's Gemini AI controversy, Musk has been criticizing the Sundar Pichai-led company for what he perceives as its biased behavior and censorship. He also proposed his own AI chatbot, Grok, as a potential alternative, asserting that it will adhere strictly to truthfulness.

He said earlier, “Rigorous pursuit of the truth, without regard to criticism, has never been more essential.”

