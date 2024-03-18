Trump Wants To Know If Cassidy Hutchinson Will Be Prosecuted For Her Limo Testimony: She's Totally 'Crushed'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Donald Trump has called for the prosecution of ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said that the former president attempted to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine during the events of January 6.

What Happened: Trump’s demand for legal action comes in response to Hutchinson’s testimony about the events of January 6. Meanwhile, the limousine driver’s account disputed earlier narratives that Trump attempted to drive the presidential limousine to the Capitol building himself, reported The Hill.

“Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson's (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo),” said Trump in a social media post, according to the report.

Calling for action against Hutchinson, he wrote, “Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said? What about the Unselect J6 Committee. They destroyed almost everything, including real evidence and findings. What's going to happen with them – Serious crimes have been committed

Why It Matters: The driver’s testimony contradicts previous allegations that Trump tried to seize control of the limousine during the Capitol riot. This account was part of a larger report that downplayed Trump’s involvement in the day’s chaos.

Earlier, in June 2022, Benzinga reported that Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified that Trump lunged at a Secret Service member and tried to drive the presidential limousine himself to the Capitol building.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol riot, the House committee voted to subpoena Trump in October 2022. The committee’s decision was unanimous.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

