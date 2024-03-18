Elon Musk's Claims 'Many Americans Still Have No Idea' About White House's Social Media Influence As Supreme Court Preps For The Case

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday spoke about the White House’s alleged influence on social media companies as the upcoming Supreme Court case approaches closer.

What Happened: Musk, who acquired Twitter, now rebranded as X, for $44 billion in October 2022, responded to a user on his social media platform.

The user shared a September 2023 report by CNBC titled “FBI and White House likely coerced social media platforms into removing posts, appeals court rules,” which stated that this was the most under-reported and under-discussed story of 2023.

As per the report shared, in September, a federal appeals court limited the reach of a district court decision that constrained interactions between government bodies and social media platforms. The court determined that several agencies probably infringed upon the First Amendment.

Musk responded to the user, saying, “Many Americans still have no idea this happened.”

The tech billionaire’s statement comes at a time when the case of Murthy v Missouri is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday. The case revolves around the Joe Biden administration’s alleged coercion of social media companies to censor online dissent.

The lawsuit, backed by Republicans, challenges the government’s efforts to combat misinformation online, accusing them of censorship. The case could potentially restrict the White House’s ability to communicate with social media companies.

Central to the case is whether the White House violated free speech protections during the Covid-19 pandemic by pressuring social media platforms to remove misinformation about the virus. The lawsuit accuses the government of “coercing” tech platforms to change their policies, block content, and suspend users.

Why It Matters: The upcoming Supreme Court case culminates years of legal battles and could have far-reaching implications for regulating social media platforms. This case is a direct result of the Biden administration’s efforts to combat misinformation online, which have been the subject of legal challenges and court rulings.

A federal judge had previously in July 2023 banned White House officials from contacting leading social media companies, citing potential First Amendment violations. This ruling significantly affected the administration’s efforts to regulate online content.

However, a subsequent court ruling granted the Biden administration increased leeway in its interactions with social media companies, impacting the ongoing debate over online misinformation and free speech.

Earlier this month, Musk also expressed concerns after it was revealed that the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), was probing how much the White House may have influenced the development of Alphabet's Gemini AI model.

Photo via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.