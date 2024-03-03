Elon Musk Echoes Worries Over White House's Alleged Influence On Google's Gemini AI: 'Concerning'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed concern over the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the potential influence of the White House on Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Gemini AI model.

What Happened: The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), is probing the extent to which the White House may have influenced the development of Alphabet’s Gemini AI model.

The Committee’s subpoena requires Alphabet to produce its "decisions and policies regarding content moderation" and to disclose how Gemini was fine-tuned.

"Since the Committee issued the subpoena, we have obtained evidence that the federal government has coerced or colluded with technology, social media, and other companies, including Alphabet, to moderate content online," the Committee said in a letter on Saturday.

Musk, in response to the news, simply said, “Concerning.”

The Committee has demanded documents and communications from Alphabet related to the creation, training, and deployment of its Gemini AI model.

The investigation is focused on the potential coercion or collusion between the Executive Branch and big tech to censor Americans’ speech, as per a press release on House Judiciary Committee’s website.

Why It Matters: The investigation comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding Alphabet’s Gemini AI model. The AI chatbot has been criticized for generating historically inaccurate images and text, leading to Google temporarily disabling its image generation feature.

Musk has previously criticized the AI for its racial and gender bias and later acknowledged Google’s efforts to address these concerns.

